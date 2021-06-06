Kentucky family continues charitable work in PCB in honor of their children who tragically died

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The Kirchgessner family, who lost their children in a tragic accident, is continuing their charitable work in Panama City Beach through the Addie and Baylor foundation in honor of their children.

Back in March, Matt and Lauren Kirchgessner made their way back to Panama City Beach after their children died to donate more than 200 books to the St. Bernadette School.

Now, they’re continuing the mission of the Addie and Baylor Foundation by collecting more books for schools in the area.

The couple has created a custom gift list for those who are interested in donating to their book drive.

Matt and Lauren said the books purchased from the wish list will be shipped to Edgewater Beach Resort where they will be kept until they can come back, sort the books and give them to children in our area.

To purchase a book to donate, click here.