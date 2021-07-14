Jones found guilty of all three charges against him

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The two-day trial of Jason Kenneth Jones concluded Wednesday, with the jury convicting him of all three charges.

Jones was found guilty of two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of attempted murder in the second degree.

Jones faces up to 25 years for the murder charges.

In March of 2020, Jones killed his mother, Mary Laven, and an innocent bystander, Djuna Newman.

Jones also shot his ex-girlfriend, Esther Lowe, as she was running from him. Lowe and her son testified yesterday.

Jones took the stand himself today to testify for the defense. In his testimony, he talked about what was going through his mind at the time of the murder.

“I panicked, I was just out of my mind,” Jones said. “Devastated. And I saw the boy and I can only imagine what he was thinking.”

But at many points, Jones said he did not remember the details of what occurred or how it happened.

Other witnesses called to the stand Wednesday by the prosecution talked mostly about the mechanics of the evidence.

William Black, a firearms expert, testified Wednesday that in his professional opinion, the shell casings found at the crime scene were a match for the gun attributed to Jones.

Tanya Fleming, another witness, and crime lab and DNA analyst, concluded in her findings that the DNA found on the aforementioned gun was a match for Jones.

“Jason Kenneth Jones is included as a possible contributor to the DNA profile I obtained from that item,” Fleming said.

She continued that the DNA profile is 700 billion times more likely to occur with Jones as a contributor.

The judge set the sentencing date for Friday, August 6.