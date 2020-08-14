Job vacancies on the rise in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–As businesses continue to operate during the pandemic, job openings are on the rise. In Bay County, many businesses are struggling to stay fully staffed. CareerSource Gulf Coast says unemployment claims are declining, but job openings are on the rise.

“We haven’t seen as many individuals interested in looking for employment opportunities as we had pre-COVID-19,” said Brittany Rock, the Director of Communications for CareerSource.

Locally, Rock says the food industry, health care industry, and retail sector have been the hardest hit.

Tracy Johnstone, a local McDonald’s franchisee, says filling positions has been a challenge.

“We really escalated our pay rate, we’re at $13 an hour at Freeport and $12 everywhere else so we continue to look for the little tweaks,” said Johnstone.

Currently, McDonald’s has openings for its kitchen team and their maintenance staff. Non-profits are also struggling.

“We could be servicing a lot more girls if we had more staff,” said Rebecca Wade, the Program Director for Girls Inc. of Bay County.

Girls Inc. of Bay County is looking to hire 8-10 program specialists ahead of the school year.

Rock says there are dozens of opportunities with everywhere from Lowes to Waffle House to Marshall’s on the lookout for employees.

“That means that if you’re wanting to switch industry or try something you haven’t tried before, there may be a job for you,” said Rock.

To check out the job openings in our area, visit https://www.employflorida.com/vosnet/Default.aspx.