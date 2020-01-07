Jenks Avenue widening project begins

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction signs are up to mark the next phase of the Jenks Avenue widening project.

The City of Panama City expanded Jenks from 23rd Street to Baldwin Road. Now, Bay County will expand it from Baldwin Road to State Road 390. The road will go from two lanes to four. Bike and pedestrian features will also be added to the area throughout the $10 million project.

Retention and utility adjustment work still needs to be done before heavier construction begins in about two months, according to the Bay County Public Works Department.

During construction, there will still be two lane traffic, so it will not be completely closed to traffic.

“Jenks Avenue is a major collector for the community with people going from Downtown Panama City north to Lynn Haven and it’s needed it for a long time. We’re fortunate with the surtax that we have funding to make this great improvement,” public works director Keith Bryant said.

The project is expected to be completed in Spring 2021.