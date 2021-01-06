PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month nationwide; in Bay County on Tuesday, local leaders proclaimed it so here in our community as well.

The goal is to bring more awareness to the issue of human trafficking locally, as Northwest Florida has the highest rate of child human trafficking in the state of Florida.

“If we don’t educate the community on what those red flag indicators are, how to know or identify someone as a victim, we can’t eradicate the problem,” said Laurie Lawrence with the 14th Circuit Human Trafficking Task Force. “We all need to be on board and we all need to be working with this and unfortunately it’s not what everybody thinks it is. It is more about coercion, deception and control than abduction, while abductions do occur.”

Members of the task force attended the County Commission meeting on Tuesday to accept the proclamation and help bring resources to county leaders.

They said awareness is as important a tool as anything else when it comes to bringing an end to modern slavery.

“Awareness has sort of become a cliche, but in this case, there are identifiers that we can look for,” Lawrence said. “There are red flags that we see past every day that [inaudible] victims. Most people don’t realize, they think victims are abducted. While certainly they are, many of them walk among us with their cell phones.”

She said anyone who believes they’ve witnessed human trafficking or know of victims should call the National Human Trafficking hotline at (888) 373-7888.