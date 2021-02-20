Innaugural Causeway Car Show donate proceeds to childhood cancer program

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Optimist Club of the Beaches, with the Sea Resorts and the Crew: Rod’s and Customs, hosted the inaugural Causeway Car Show Saturday to raise money for the Optimist Club’s childhood cancer program.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the program, including one local 8-year-old named Amelia.

Amelia found out she has cancer in 2019. Her father, Jorge Brito, said it’s been a rocky road to recovery, but he has faith that she will recover; especially with support from people like today’s event hosts.

“We had seven months left of maintenance and the cancer came back,” Brito said. “Between the Optimist Club and the event holders, I can’t express how much it means to me.”

Brito said Amelia needs a bone marrow transplant but can’t find a match. He urges people to test their bone marrow to see if they can help any child in need.

To learn more about donating bone marrow, visit BeTheMatch.org.