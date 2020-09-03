Infant car death spurs call for safety

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s every parent’s worst nightmare — losing a child.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday after an infant was left in a hot car for possibly several hours.

Now, deputies are reminding parents once again to check the back of their vehicles before exiting.

Last year, 52 children died of heatstroke after they were left or trapped inside a hot car in the U.S., according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“When you’re dealing with an infant or a small child, their body temperatures increase at a much faster rate than adults,” said BCSO Captain Michael Branning.

Capt. Branning said it takes just a moment for the conditions inside a car to become dangerous.

“Within 10 minutes, there’s a significant increase in temperature in a part vehicle, if it’s just say 90° outside, in 30 minutes, the inside temperature of that vehicle can reach 124°,” said Branning.

There are certain reminders one can do to to make sure no one is left behind.

“I certainly recommend putting something in that backseat that you were going to need when you get to your final destination. Whether the keys to get into your office or wherever you’re going. Or your purse or briefcase,” said Branning.

Another reminder law enforcement officials suggests is to hang something from your rear view mirror, reminding you to check your backseat.

The slogan sheriff’s office is using is ‘Look before you Lock.’

The penalty for leaving a child in the car can be very severe, up to a felony if any harm is done.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release any more details regarding Wednesday’s incident. They’re still investigating at this time.