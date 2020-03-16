How first responders are combating COVID-19

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Businesses across the nation are closing their doors and opting to have employees work at home due to coronavirus concerns.

However, one group that doesn’t have that option is first responders.

In Bay County, many different agencies are taking extra precautions to keep their personnel safe and healthy while still serving the community.

“We deal with sick people all the time so it’s not a whole lot of different things that we do,” said Lieutenant Gina Salaty with Bay County Emergency Services.

Even though the agency always aims to be as clean as possible, Salaty says they’ve taken it up a notch since COVID -19 concerns started.

“We’re making sure after every patient and every call that anyone has touched, we’re extra vigilant about wiping the stretcher down or the seat, anything the patient or we may have touched,” she said.

Lt. Salaty says individuals who call 9-1-1 will also be asked more questions by dispatchers.

“When you call 911, they’re going to ask you a few questions and if you answer that you have a fever or if you come in close contact with somebody or you’ve been out of the country, or you have a lower respiratory infection, then we have certain precautions in play. When we arrive, we make sure to put on our N-95 masks and put on one the patient as well,” Lt. Salaty said.

Salaty says this does not slow down response time and is vital in keeping them and others who respond safe.

When a fire department or police crew responds to a call alongside EMS, Salaty says they keep everyone away until knowing it’s safe to enter the area.

“If it suspected, EMS goes in first rather than sending everybody in all at once so that we can clear the scene. They will still respond with us but they will not go into the house until we have cleared it.”

One of the partnering agencies is the Panama City Fire Department. Chief Alex Baird says his staff has gotten extra gear to make sure they stay healthy.

“We have assigned all of our personnel N95 masks, they have eye protection, they have gloves. They’ve been instructed on how to use, how to disinfect themselves on the scene, how to disinfect the fire apparatus and how to wash up when they get back to the fire station as well,” said Baird.

Another way Baird is keeping his crew healthy is by keeping in close contact with professionals and other agencies in the area.

“We’ve been on phone conferences with the county and EOC and health department. By having these meetings, by speaking to professionals outside of our organization, people who know what they’re talking about, it gives us the opportunity to assess the situation, make sure we’re all moving in the same direction,” Baird said.

Baird says if one of his firefighters becomes infected, the first step is to get them away from the others and to a doctor. While he says he hopes it never gets to that point, Baird is preparing to be forced to send his guys home.

“We’re looking at ways to deal with, be prepared for that. We have our mutual aid agreements with our surrounding cities, and we have the state mutual aid compact we can fall back on.”

Across the bridge, Panama City Beach Fire Chief Larry Couch has decided to shut down their departments to visitors.

“Our stations are on lockdown for the most part and the only people allowed in are the people on duty,” said Couch.

When individuals come to the stations, they will make it into the door and asked to sign in.

“They’ll have to give us a name and a phone number so that we can start keeping track of the interactions we’re having with the public, just in case, one of our employees gets sick or we go on a medical call to them, we know they stopped by our station and we can start getting a track record to see who was on duty, who’s had interaction with them,” said Couch.

He says all business with citizens will be conducted outside of the station.

When they make calls, Couch says the team isn’t allowed to park back inside the station until everything is disinfected.

“Everything will be sanitized. Inside the trucks, the equipment they use, basically anything they touch will have to be disinfected.”

Couch says if anyone in the agency becomes infected with COVID-19, the person and everyone they came in contact with will be tested. The person with the virus will be quarantined.

He says all the agencies will continue to work together as much as needed to figure out what the best move is.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this coronavirus and I’ve been through multiple hurricanes but nothing of this magnitude of you have to just close everything and deal with the unknowns,” Couch said.