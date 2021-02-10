How do you create a yearbook during a pandemic? Here’s how Bay High students are rising to occasion.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School will release the 95th edition of its yearbook at the end of the school year.

Not only will the yearbook highlight a landmark for the historic school, but it will also document student experiences during a global pandemic.

Bay High’s yearbook staff said producing a yearbook during the coronavirus comes with its own set of challenges.

“We have a bunch of group pictures and it’s already hard as it is because there’s so many people and now with the facemasks, it’s hard to know is it this person or is it this person,” said Bay High Yearbook editor, Rehtaeh Sutton.

Another member of the yearbook staff, Amber Oswold, said she thinks this year’s edition will be smaller than in years past.

“We’ve had to cut a lot of clubs and group pictures and stuff and like we have a lot of no-names, and missing people in photos and we just kind of like try to name them and try to keep in somewhere but it’s kind of hard because people aren’t there,” Oswold said. “They can’t always get their picture made.”

Members of the yearbook staff said they had two options when it came to documenting the pandemic. They could tolerate it or they could have fun with it.

“We decided to take the whole theme of the book and base it on a popular tv show that’s making a comeback and the way they always titled those shows and that’s actually the theme of our book this year so we went with ‘The One Where We Had To Wear Masks,'” said Bay High’s Yearbook Sponsor, Rob Tindel.

Tindel said their focus is making this a memorable time for their seniors despite complications from the pandemic.

“Not necessarily that we had to wear a mask every day or that we had to do this to look back on it and say you know what that was time but it was a good time,” Tindel said.

Students said the challenges from the last year have taught them to not taking anything for granted and the value of teamwork.