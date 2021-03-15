Hope Project creating a Veterans and First Responders Memorial

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The first steps have been taken for the HOPE Project’s new ‘Veterans and First Responders Memorial’.

This tribute to those on the front lines is something that leaders of the HOPE Project say they have been wanting to do for quite some time. The non-profit says they never want to forget the sacrifices they made.

For years, the HOPE Project has been providing free equine-assisted psychotherapy and counseling to those with PTSD, trauma, and even children who have fallen victim to crimes.

Their next adventure is creating a memorial to honor those who have passed away serving the community and even the country.

“This is going to be a place where people can come and just have some time to remember. Because grief is not forgetting, it’s the process of remembering,” said Chaplain and Director of the HOPE Project, David Trogdon.

While design plans are still being finalized, Trogdon plans to have an American flag in the middle of the monument, and other tributes surrounding it.

“We’re kind of designing what it’s going to look like, and right now I’m thinking about the shape of a cross,” said Trogdon.

People are able to personalize memorial bricks of their loved ones who were veterans or first responders and have them featured in the memorial.

Trogdon suffers from PTSD himself and says having a strong community around him is so important.

“A lot of it is kinda being around people who understand us and those who know what it’s like to have PTSD or to struggle being a veteran in a civilian world,” said Trogdon.

Those interested can expect to see more details for the memorial bricks in the coming days.

“On our Facebook, we are going to be putting up some information about it. You can order a brick or even if you don’t have a loved one who is a veteran or first responder you can still get a brick and sponsor someone else,” said Trogdon.

Leaders with the group have a hopeful timeline for the memorial. Since they have now broken ground, they plan for the next couple of days to layout specific design plans and build on from there.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Lynn Haven library and city hall to be demolished

NSA PC changes command

Hope Project creating a Veterans and First Responders Memorial

Walton County officials are expecting more to schedule vaccine appointments

South Walton artist raises money for a local charity at his grand opening

Panama City Forecast 3-15-2021 Evening Weather

More Local News

Don't Miss