High school seniors feel inspired after watching inauguration

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — This morning teachers across the country stopped what they were doing to witness the presidential inauguration with their students.

Comprehending the events that happened in our country over the last year can be difficult for everyone – especially our young Americans. However, students at North Bay Haven like Katelynn Turney-Rudisill said Wednesday’s presidential inauguration marks the start of a new beginning.

“To see government happen in front of my eyes even if we’re not necessarily there is super cool because you see new chapters of our American democracy,” Turney-Rudisill said.

All year the students in Mr. Warren’s AP government class learned about the foundation of the American government.

Now as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are sworn into office they watched history unfold for themselves. Kai Thurman said it is something he will always remember.

“I get to be with all of my classmates and my peers and we are witnessing the renewing of history,” Thurman said.

The students say the inauguration gives them hope for our country.

“This inauguration means to me possibly a new change, a new beginning,” Thurman said.

Samantha Kammerer left the classroom feeling inspired. Inspired to unify the nation and empowered to be a woman. She said the country is finally living up to the declaration of independence – of all being created equal.

“Seeing another woman who is now a leader of the national government is absolutely crazy but it also inspires me that yes I can do that,” Kammerer said.