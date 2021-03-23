High pollen levels related to tree and plant regrowth after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you’ve noticed yourself having an itchy nose and watery eyes more often lately, you’re not alone.

Allergy season is here and this year it’s packing a punch, sending an influx of people to the doctor for their symptoms.

“We have been seeing a lot more because of the pollen,” said Dr. Marwan Obid, a local allergy and pulmonary specialist. “Usually whenever you go out, you’re exposed to this pollen. It will give you the problems, the congestion, the sniffling, the stuffy [nose], body aches.”

Dr. Obid said while it is “tree and grass season,” a typical time of the year for pollen to be spread through the air, there’s more of it out there than usual; he said Hurricane Michael is a big reason why.

“Since we had the hurricane, the trees, most of [them] were gone, [they] were in shock, now they’re starting to come back,” he said. “That’s the reason we’re seeing a lot of pollen.”

That, combined with dry, windy weather is sending allergens all over, causing itchy noses and throats. He said there are ways to prevent and care for symptoms, and because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we may be more prepared than usual.

“Number one, continue to use the mask outdoors,” he explained. “Usually if you have a chronic disease like asthma or heart failure or COPD, stay inside a little bit more than outside.”

Dr. Obid said during the middle of the day, it’s a good idea for those with chronic respiratory illnesses to stay inside, as that’s when the pollen is the most concentrated in the air. Rain will help to clear the pollen away, but not for long.

“The more wet the ground you have, the more the trees and the grass will grow and produce more pollen,” he said.

He also said over-the-counter antihistamines can help to relieve allergy symptoms as pollen continues to spread. If symptoms worsen or are not relieved with medicine, he said it’s a good idea to see a doctor for help.