Head-on collision leaves one woman dead, another person critically injured

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman is dead and four others are seriously injured after an head-on collision on State Road 20 near Highway 77.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a 45-year-old woman is dead and four others have been seriously injured after two cars hit head-on around 6 p.m. Monday evening.

Officials said the white sedan was headed East on Highway 20 and attempted to pass the car in front of them. Troopers said the gray van was in the opposite lane headed westbound and veered off the road to avoid hitting the white sedan. The van from there crashed into the trees and sustained fatal injuries as a result.

“The fatality is actually from the driver of the van. The injuries to the driver of the white vehicle are pretty serious I believe they were flown out of there. But at this time I don’t know the extent.” said FHP Lieutenant, Jason King.

There were three people traveling in the van, the 45-year-old female driver who was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a 50-year-old male and a 21-year old-female who are both seriously injured.

In the white sedan, the driver, a 32-year-old female from Lynn Haven and a 32-year-old male are both in serious/critical injuries from the collision.

The names are not being released at this time as next of kin is still being notified.