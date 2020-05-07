Haney hosts ‘Tailgate for Terrific Teachers’ to celebrate their staff

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Teacher Appreciation Week is continuing for teachers all across the county. Haney Technical Center is honoring its staff with a ‘breakfast tailgate’.

Administrators served brunch to all staff as they celebrated the teachers and all the hard work they do each day.

The event was designed in a way to follow social distancing guidelines as each teacher ate their meal while tailgating out of their cars.

Administrators say it was a great morning to celebrate.

“It means alot. We’ve always felt like we have a great administrative staff and just showing their support and that they’re here for us and stuff. It means alot. Seeing our coworkers that we really haven’t seen in a long time, it’s been an enjoyable morning,” said Welding Instructor, Eric Johnson.

“I am so proud of this staff and the work that they are doing under very difficult circumstances. Im just honored to work with them and I’m just so proud of them and we appreciate them so much,” said Director of Haney, Ann Leonard.

Leonard says they appreciate their staff every week, and all they do for students.