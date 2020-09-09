Gulf Power sends crews to Louisiana to help Hurricane Laura survivors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County community is giving back to those affected by Hurricane Laura in more ways than one.

Gulf power is sending employees to help turn the lights back on in Columbia, Louisiana.

Gulf Power sent nearly 80 linemen and support personnel as well as 100 contractors to help Hurricane Laura survivors get back to normal.

Panama City local, Chad Taylor, is one of those linemen.

Taylor said the crews worked 16 hour days for over a week and said residents were grateful for their efforts.

He said working with storm recovery is one of the more fulfilling parts of his job.

“You know, this is what we signed up for when we came into the line department,” Taylor said. “We knew we were required to go on storm and it feels good to go and help others to get them back to some type of normalcy.”

Taylor said by the time Hurricane Laura hit Columbia, Louisiana the storm had downgraded to a category one. According to Taylor, crews were mainly dealing with fallen trees that had caused power outages in the area.

Taylor said the two most important parts to doing work in storm recovery are safety and teamwork.