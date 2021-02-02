Grant money awarded to Bay County and City of Panama City for home buyout program

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Today, the Department of Economic Development announced that $5 million dollars will go to The City of Panama City and $4.4 million will go to Bay County to assist in their home buyout programs.

The program allows them to purchase homes that routinely flood during large rain events like Hurricane Michael and Hurricane Sally, then help homeowners start over in a new and safer area.

The grant is funded by Community Development Block Grants for Disaster Recovery dollars.

Panama City Commissioner Mike Nichols said he is excited to see these recovery grants start coming in.

“The state and the feds see that we do have a lot of issues here and they believe in what we are doing,” Nichols said.

Some of the worst flooding areas in Panama City are located on Cincinnati and Lake Avenues in the St. Andrews area. Commissioner Nichols said he spoke with many residents and they have had enough.

“When your home keeps getting destroyed and you have to keep remodeling it’s very stressful,” Nichols said. “So I’m excited that The City of Panama City was approved for this grant to help these homeowners.”

Between Bay County and Panama City, around 50 people have already applied for the program. Next city leaders will tell them the good news and start moving forward with the program by assessing the house and figuring out the value.

Bay County Commissioner Doug Moore said this is a good thing for both residents and the county.

“We will be able to purchase their homes for an appraised value and then the properties will be turned into a park or green space and they will be able to find a place to live without having to worry about the fear of flooding,” Moore said.

The areas will be turned into green spaces or a retention pond to avoid flooding in that area in the future.

The program is one hundred percent voluntary. The main goal is to put residents at ease the next time a major rain event comes around.

The City of Panama City has also applied for other CDBG-DR grants. If awarded, the money will go toward fixing the city’s infrastructure to make the streets less susceptible to flooding.