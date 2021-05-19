Graduating seniors come full circle with elementary school walk through

Bay County
BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Wednesday, some Mosley High School seniors took a trip back in time for a graduation walkthrough of their old elementary school.

The students and staff of Hiland Park Elementary lined the halls and greeted the grads with cheers.

The high schoolers were followed by the fifth graders who are getting ready to move up to middle school.

This was a sentimental moment for both the students and the parents involved. 

Senior Jared Krishick said time went by fast and he will always be grateful for his Bay District Schools family. 

“It’s just so nice to be able to come back here after so long and see some of the same faces and the same hallways and to be able to enjoy all that one more time,” Krishick said.

This was the first graduation walk Hiland Elementary has ever had and they hope to do it again. 

The staff at the school says they wish all the graduates the best of luck in their future. 

