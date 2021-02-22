Governor DeSantis works to get homebound veterans vaccinated

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — As the United States reaches half a million deaths from the coronavirus, Governor Ron Desantis is working on making the vaccine more accessible for everyone.

As Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said, 500 thousand American deaths from the virus is somewhere we never thought we would be.

“Remember back in the late spring and early winter of 2020 we thought we could get as high as 240 thousand and people were thinking we were being hyperbolic about it and now here we are with half a million deaths,” Fauci said.

To put this scary l number into perspective, 500 thousand deaths are more than the death toll of World War I, World War II, and the Korean War combined.

However, there is hope when it comes to the race to get out the vaccine.

In Florida, the goal is to vaccinate everyone 65 and older and this new program allows for homebound World War II and Korean War veterans to bring the vaccine to them.

Bay County Health Department Public Information Officer, Heather Kretzer, said they have already started identifying eligible candidates.

“He’s starting with those world war two veterans and Korean War veterans and here in Bay County, there have been two persons that have been identified so far,” Kretzer said.

Bay County EMS will bring the vaccine to the two people eligible. The Governor said he wants to continue to expand the program to other service members after getting through the priority populations.

“They’re important,” Kretzer said. “We recognize the service that they have given to us and we are so proud to be able to serve them in return.”

If you are a veteran looking to find out more information about the program – CLICK HERE. Right now only veterans from the two wars can sign up, but Kretzer hopes they will offer it to more veterans soon.