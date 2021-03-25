Governor announces that vaccine age requirements will expand in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Even more Floridians will soon be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that in the coming days, the age requirement will drop to include residents over the age of 40. The following week, all Floridian adults will be eligible.

“This coming Monday, March 29th, the age of eligibility for the vaccine will be reduced from 50 to 40,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

The Governor proudly added this puts the state weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s goal of having all American adults eligible by May 1st.

“We’re very excited that the age requirement has been lowered to 40, that’s another age group that we’re able to help,” said Ashley Kelley, PanCare’s Marketing Coordinator. PanCare has been setting up its own vaccination sites.

Then starting April 5th, the Governor says all Floridians ages 18 and up will also gain eligibility.

“Wonderful. I think it should be open to everybody as long as they have enough for everybody,” said Cheryl Rogala, who received her vaccine Thursday.

PanCare says the desire to get vaccinated is huge in Bay County. Their phones are ringing off the hooks.

“We had 495 slots today, we filled all of them. We even started a waitlist of up to 100 people and that filled to,” Kelley said.

As all adults become eligible, some residents are concerned over supply.

“I wanted to make sure I got in before the age limit lowered in anticipation that it’ll be probably harder to get in,” said Diana Walker, who also received her vaccine Thursday.

Vaccination sites say they are also preparing for the influx of people.

“Once it really expands and opens up, we expect to be really busy and as long as we have the supply coming in, we will make a way to get it out to the community,” Kelley said.

News 13 reached out to the Bay County Department of Health to see how the change in age will impact supply but we did not hear back. To pre-register for the vaccine and to access a list of vaccination sites in your area, visit www.myvaccine.fl.gov.