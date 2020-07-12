Golf Cart Crash in Bay County leaves one critically injured

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– On July 11, at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Newman Point Rd and 13th Street in Southport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle involved was a golf cart manufactured without seat belts, carrying six occupants including the driver. After stopping at a stop sign, the golf cart began to turn right onto 13th Street.

While the driver was doing so, one of his passengers, a 35-year-old Panama City man sitting on the rear-facing rear row, attempted to adjust his seating position but slipped.

He then struck his head against the road. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

No other passengers were injured.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Bay Co. Republicans host candidate meet and greet

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Co. Republicans host candidate meet and greet"

CPAR and GWMI hold beach cleanup

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPAR and GWMI hold beach cleanup"

Keep PCB Beautiful event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Keep PCB Beautiful event"

ALAQUA ADOPTIONS

Thumbnail for the video titled "ALAQUA ADOPTIONS"

JACKSON COUNTY TESTING

Thumbnail for the video titled "JACKSON COUNTY TESTING"

Waste Pro driver earns second safety bonus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waste Pro driver earns second safety bonus"
More Local News