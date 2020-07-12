Golf Cart Crash in Bay County leaves one critically injured

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– On July 11, at approximately 6:45 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Newman Point Rd and 13th Street in Southport.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle involved was a golf cart manufactured without seat belts, carrying six occupants including the driver. After stopping at a stop sign, the golf cart began to turn right onto 13th Street.

While the driver was doing so, one of his passengers, a 35-year-old Panama City man sitting on the rear-facing rear row, attempted to adjust his seating position but slipped.

He then struck his head against the road. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart.

No other passengers were injured.