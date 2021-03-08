Girls Inc. of Bay County to host raffle fundraiser for programs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– March 8th marks International’s Women’s Day and one local organization in Bay County that supports women’s rights is calling for your help.

Girls Inc. of Bay County works to build strong, smart and bold women in the community by providing enrichment programs for girls ages 6-18 years old. According to their website, these programs work on supporting, mentoring, and guiding girls to reach their full potential.

Niki Kelly, the Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Bay County said that the pandemic has made it very challenging for them to host their usual fundraising events.

“The pandemic has really thrown a monkey wrench into things, so we wanted to do something creative to be able to fundraise and come up with the money to support our programs. We wanted something people could be excited about and would be safe during the pandemic,” Kelly said.

The organization will be holding a raffle with a variety of prizes:

1 st prize is a brand new, 2021 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck from Panama City Toyota OR $20,000 cash

prize is a brand new, 2021 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck from Panama City Toyota OR $20,000 cash 2 nd prize is a brand new 2021 Yamaha Drive 2 Power Tech AC Power Golf Cart from Panama City Golf Carts

prize is a brand new 2021 Yamaha Drive 2 Power Tech AC Power Golf Cart from Panama City Golf Carts 3rd prize is a brand new Microsoft Surface Pro 7 courtesy of Holston-Garner IT Consulting

The raffle tickets can be purchased for a suggested donation of $100. There is a limit of 10 tickets that can be purchased per person.

“We will be stopping when 1,000 tickets are sold, so no matter what your chances are out of 1,000 to win these prizes so that’s some pretty good chances,” said Gina Littleton, Director of Donor Relations for Girls Inc. of Bay County.

The funding from the raffle goes straight back to Girls Inc.

“This will go to support all our programs. Right now, we have the after school program, but soon we will have spring break and summer camps. We even have STEM camps for our middle school and high school girls so we have a lot going on,” Kelly said.

The raffle drawing will take place at Panama City Toyota 959 15th Street, Panama City, FL, on June 20, 2021 at 1:00pm Central Time.

Tickets can be purchased here.