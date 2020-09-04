Georgia man sentenced to federal prison for theft in Panama City after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – United States Attorney Lawrence Keefe, of the Northern District of Florida, announced Michaelo Moore of Georgia, was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison.

In a news release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Moore plead guilty to conspiracy to commit mail theft and mail theft in June.

The Panama City Police Department arrested Moore back in February of last year after receiving reports he had attempted to recruit several members of the city’s transient population to help him cash fraudulent checks.

Officials said Moore was found in possession of three stolen checks when he was stopped by officers. Passengers in the car also told authorities Moore and others were in the area to steal checks from the mail.

“This individual not only stole from the citizens of our District who were still recovering in the

aftermath of Hurricane Michael, he then exploited desperate and displaced individuals to help him

complete his criminal acts,” said U.S. Attorney Keefe.

“Our prosecutors worked hand in hand with our federal and local law enforcement partners to ensure Mr. Moore was held duly accountable for his crimes, and we will continue to prosecute those who attempt to prey on the good people of Northern Florida.”