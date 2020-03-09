Gas prices expected to drop drastically this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Florida gas prices already low, they are looking to sink below two dollars per gallon in some markets.

According to AAA, crude and gas prices were sent into a tailspin overnight, hitting lows that haven’t been seen since 2016.

2 weeks ago — a barrel of crude was at fifty-three dollars and just yesterday that price is down to thirty-three dollars a barrel.


Panama city is one of the most expensive metro markets at around $2.37 a gallon, and the least expensive markets are in Orlando and Jacksonville at $2.19.


The average for Florida right now is $2.28. The market does expect prices to drop here locally even more as the week continues.

