FSU PC hosts Dine in Diversity virtual event

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Dine in Diversity is an event FSU Panama City is used to having, and with COVID-19 thrown in the mix, it is now being done virtually.

Tuesday night’s topic was on the celebration of students and persons with special needs.

The purpose of the diversity meetings is to provide an open-source of meaningful dialogue and critical thinking between students and faculty, an open floor to communicate and share ideas on what makes everyone different.

As Tuesday’s topic was on special needs students, current FSU PC Student Mia Bennett spoke to attendees about her personal experience working with people who have special needs and the event she has created as a result, a pageant for young girls who have different disabilities.

Staff at FSU PC believe this monthly diversity event provides a greater inclusion on campus and within the global community.

“I really wanted to push that our beauty standard, what we think is a normal, beautiful person is so completely wrong. I have been a firm believer in the fact that because you are a unique individual and that there is nobody on the planet like you, that is what makes people beautiful in my opinion and that’s something I wanted to push today,” said FSU PC Student, Mia Bennett.

As this is the first Dine on Diversity event this academic year, their next diversity event will take place on October 6th at 4 pm.