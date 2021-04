PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Just in time for Easter on Sunday, there will be a free gospel concert at Oaks by the Bay Park on Saturday, April 3 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The event is called the ‘Free Life Community Concert’ and it will feature more than 20 performances.

Event organizers said there will be fun for the whole family with food, games and music.

For more information on the event, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.