Fountain residents are shocked to see high waters from Hurricane Sally

PANAMA CITY Fla (WMBB) — Heavy rainfall left behind flooding with damaged roads and homes. One of the areas hardest hit is the community of Fountain.

Water from Bear Creek is meeting the height of bridges making driving dangerous. Residents like Chet Smith were shocked to see it this high.

“It’s pretty intense,” said Smith. “It’s worse in some areas, it’s pretty bad here obviously but there are some parts of town that are pretty much underwater.”

Larger trucks are just barely getting across but the smaller cars are having to turn around.

One of the areas worst hit is the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly off Harrington Street.

Employees are concerned for the safety of customers but say business is still good.

“You know it is what it is, there’s nothing we can do about it,” said Laura Newvine, “we’ve been busy all day.”

Residents like Dale Rochester say their yards are flooded and they have no choice but to drive to the store for supplies.

“Pulling up here now and it’s like holy toledo,” said Rochester. “I’ve lived here 22 years and I ain’t never seen this happen.”

However, despite the damage, residents in Fountain are continuing to stay positive.

“We went through Michael, we’ll get through this one as well,” said Smith.