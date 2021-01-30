Fountain family loses everything in a fire, but holds on to their faith

FOUNTAIN Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, one family lost everything in an electrical fire that started inside their trailer.

Since that day, the family has had an outpouring of love from people across the country as they begin to start over.

Melinda Wofford said the morning of Jan. 20 is one she will never forget.

“The camper down there was in flames and the first thing that I remember is being down there and trying to stop my dad from going back in the camper,” Wofford said.

The fire started from a heater hooked up to an extension cord. Wofford’s dad, best friend and brother were asleep inside.

The whole family worked to help put out the flames before the fire department arrived, but it was just not enough.

“We thought the dogs had gotten out at that time and when the fire department got it out we found all three dogs,” Wofford said.

Even through the rubble left over from the camper, there was one sign of hope that shined through the darkness.

“The only thing that is burnt on these bibles is the front cover and the back cover,” Wofford said. “We found three bibles for three lives that god spared that night.”

She said these bibles are a sign that God is looking after them, and he is not the only one.

After she posted about the fire on multiple Facebook pages, people from around the country have reached out to help. The American Red Cross even helped buy a new camper for the family.

“I’ve never even met these people, don’t even know them from nobody and they don’t know me,” Wofford said.

People donated new floors for the used camper, clothes to replace what they lost and even some toys for her 7-year-old brother Samuel.

Wofford said help from others and her faith will get her family through these tough times.

“I thank God every day for my family because that night he could’ve taken my little brother, he could’ve taken my dad and he could’ve taken my best friend,” Wofford said.

Then as the family looked through the remains of their old trailer, they noticed something special: another page from those bibles that survived the flames.

They looked at the verse from First John 2 and read it outloud together.

“Put their hope in God who richly provides us with everything in our enjoyment,” they said.

The family still has a long way to go in their recovery.

They are still in need of clothes, food, blankets, comforters, a bed for Samuel, towels and more. To donate to their cause CLICK HERE.