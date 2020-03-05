Breaking News
FOUNTAIN DOUBLE MURDER SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

Fountain double homicide suspect in custody

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

Jason Kenneth Jones

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies tweeted this photo of Jones’ arrest.

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford confirmed Jason Jones, the man wanted in connection to two murders in Fountain, has been captured nearby and is in custody.

Jason Kenneth Jones

On Wednesday Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, shot and killed 53-year-old Djuna Marlene Newman in the roadway outside her home on Davies Drive, investigators said. He also killed his mother at her home on Suncrest Drive, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. Ford said Jones also shot his girlfriend but she has survived.

He was caught shortly before 5 p.m. when a local resident spotted Jones on Hurst Road and called 911.

A Bay County Sheriff’s Office captain was the first on scene and held Jones at gunpoint. Jones surrendered and “made some admissions” about the case, Ford said.

“This is just a tragic event and senseless loss of life,” Ford said. “Now this is over and we can breathe a sigh of relief and we have got a killer in custody.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Trump administration says Afghan peace deal to advance despite shaky beginnings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump administration says Afghan peace deal to advance despite shaky beginnings"

Fountain murder suspect caught

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fountain murder suspect caught"

FEMA housing

Thumbnail for the video titled "FEMA housing"

Lids for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lids for Kids"

Mercy Chefs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mercy Chefs"

Pence says task force pushing to expand testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence says task force pushing to expand testing"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.