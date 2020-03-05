Fountain double homicide suspect in custody

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies tweeted this photo of Jones’ arrest.

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford confirmed Jason Jones, the man wanted in connection to two murders in Fountain, has been captured nearby and is in custody.

Jason Kenneth Jones

On Wednesday Jason Kenneth Jones, 41, shot and killed 53-year-old Djuna Marlene Newman in the roadway outside her home on Davies Drive, investigators said. He also killed his mother at her home on Suncrest Drive, according to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford. Ford said Jones also shot his girlfriend but she has survived.

He was caught shortly before 5 p.m. when a local resident spotted Jones on Hurst Road and called 911.

A Bay County Sheriff’s Office captain was the first on scene and held Jones at gunpoint. Jones surrendered and “made some admissions” about the case, Ford said.

“This is just a tragic event and senseless loss of life,” Ford said. “Now this is over and we can breathe a sigh of relief and we have got a killer in custody.”