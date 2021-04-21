Florida State University Panama City prepares to welcome students to new residence hall

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — College students will soon have a new option when it comes to living quarters while attending school.

Florida State University’s Panama City campus is getting ready to welcome students to its new residence hall, Seminole Landing.

The school hopes to fill all 380 beds by August and Gulf Coast State College students are also invited to live there.

Half of the beds have been filled at the new residence hall and university officials said they are optimistic they will have all 380 beds filled by August.

“This is a very unique project,” said Associate Dean of Strategic and Student Initiatives, Dr. Irvin Clark. “First time housing for Florida State University Panama City and first time housing for Gulf Coast State College.”

The residence hall is a private public partnership which means a private developer funded the project and FSU PC still has a hand in policies that will be put in place in the new facility. Clark said the university and the private developer have worked well together over the course of the project.

“They come on to college campuses not to tell you how to do it, but to actually work with you, collaborate with you to make sure there’s the appropriate blend of their procedures and processes and they’re in line with the universities procedures, processes and our interests to provide the best residential living learning experience,” Clark said.

As for protecting students who live in the hall from COVID-19, Clark said they will continue to listen to CDC guidelines and make any changes that are necessary between now and August.

“The last thing that we would want is for this new residential facility to be ground zero for the spread of COVID-19,” Clark said.

Clark said they want to encourage all of their students and staff to get the coronavirus vaccine but as of right now, they will not require residents to get vaccinated in order to live at Seminole Landing.