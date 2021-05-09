Florida Jeep Jam set to begin this upcoming week

PANAMA CITY BEACH. Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Jeep Jam returns to Panama City Beach for its sixth year.

The Florida Jeep Jam will kick off on Tuesday May 11 with a scavenger hunt, that will run throughout whole week, and a pre-celebration kick off.

The event will run through May16 and features a week jam packed full of activities.

Some of the activities are sold out but there is still plenty to do like checking out the vendor village or the official blessing of the jeeps.

They also plan to top off last year’s charitable donations and to recognize National Law Enforcement week as well as U.S Armed Forces weekend.

To register for the event, click here.