Florida Highway Patrol looking to keep more drivers safe with new safety initiative

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Buckle up or the Florida Highway Patrol may come to visit you.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, preliminary data shows that in March of 2020, there were 27,416 crashes statewide with 1,400 serious bodily injuries with and 280 fatalities.

Now officials said they are working hard to ensure that number decreases and that no one has to lose a loved one in a car wreck.

Florida High Patrols have launched a new initiative called the “Never Drive Impaired Campaign.”

Throughout the month of March and its state and local law enforcement partners will be keeping impaired drivers off the roads and making sure everyone buckles up to arrive alive.

They will be geofencing certain areas of concern that are prone to accidents and high traffic volume- and increasing enforcement in those areas.

Lieutenant Jason King, the Public Affairs Officer for Troop A. said the department is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, along with the Florida Sheriff’s Association, as well as the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association and AAA.

Lt. King said that drivers should have a plan of action in place if you decide to drink to avoid taking on the roads or use rideshare apps to get home safely.

“These type of actions these DUI enforcements they stay on your record for up to 75 years so anything you do at a young age 20, 25, or 29 it’s typically the 20 to 29 age frame that commit DUIs- that rides with you for 75 years,” said King.

Lt. King added that they will also begin to more heavily ticket those not wearing a seatbelt while driving, while he admits it’s easy to forget to wear it in the fun of spring break. A seatbelt is a tool to save your life.