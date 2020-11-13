Florida Department of Health recognizes World Diabetes Day with free screenings

Bay County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diabetes testing. (Credit: NOAH SEELAM/AFP via Getty Images)

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County offered free diabetes screenings on Friday in recognition of World Diabetes Day.

Heather Kretzer with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County said the county’s diabetes numbers are higher than the state’s average.

Kretzer added that diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the state and in Bay County, it’s the sixth.

For more information on diabetes services offered through the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

Haney Technical Center opens Spring 2021 Registration

PCB false alarms ordinance

PCB city employee raises

Local law enforcement speaks out on defunding the police

Marianna K-8 Goes Virtual

Use of Force 6P

More Local News

Don't Miss