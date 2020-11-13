Florida Department of Health recognizes World Diabetes Day with free screenings

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Bay County offered free diabetes screenings on Friday in recognition of World Diabetes Day.

Heather Kretzer with the Florida Department of Health in Bay County said the county’s diabetes numbers are higher than the state’s average.

Kretzer added that diabetes is the seventh leading cause of death in the state and in Bay County, it’s the sixth.

For more information on diabetes services offered through the Florida Department of Health in Bay County, click here.