Florida Department of Health launches “My Vaccine” waitlist for appointments

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The vaccine appointment slots fill up in minutes, but starting today eligible residents can pre-register to be put on a waiting list for the shot.

The Florida Department of Health launched a new website just this morning. It’s called “My Vaccine.”

Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said it will help control the appointment slots.

“I know people are hunting for an appointment at 5:45 in the morning everyday, only to come up empty,” Moskowitz said.

This site will serve as a waitlist for those who are currently eligible to get the vaccine.

“If you are over 65, or a frontline healthcare worker, you will be able to pre-register,” Moskowitz said.

When you go to the website, start by searching for your county. Then enter in your information on the website and click “get in line.” From there all you have to do is wait for someone to contact you with an appointment date and time.

Heather Kretzer from the Bay County Department of Health says you can be contacted in different ways.

“Depending on how they sign up they will get either a phone call, an email or a text message saying hey we have an appointment for you,” Kretzer said.

The Bay County Department of Health is still working on training and securing equipment for utilizing this new system, so it may be a few weeks before any residents are contacted.

Health officials said this system will help organize the vaccine process.

“But we are excited about it as it could present an opportunity for a waiting list that so many people have been eager for it to be established,” Kretzer said.

The Bay County Health Department still recommends signing up for alert bay notifications to know when more appointments open up. Click HERE to sign up for alert bay.