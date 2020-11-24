Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis says Bay County has millions of dollars worth of unclaimed property

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says there is more than $14,000,000 worth of unclaimed property in Bay County alone.

He’s encouraging everyone to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property.

Statewide Florida residents have $2,000,000,000 worth of unclaimed property, the most common of which are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, uncashed checks, and credit balances.

To see if you have unclaimed property, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov