Breaking News
New video shows Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, man moments before kidnapping

‘Floribama Shore’ civil lawsuit now settled

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A local woman has settled her lawsuit against the company that produces the reality show, “Floribama Shore,” and one of its stars.

Back in May of 2017, Melissa Bensinger sued Aimee Hall, a cast member on Floribama Shore, after Hall punched her in the face at Ms. Newby’s Lounge. The cast and crew were filming an episode of the show in the Thomas Drive Bar when the incident happened.

In September of 2018, Hall pled no contest to battery charges stemming from the incident. The judge sentenced her to six months probation and more than $4,000 in fines and restitution.

This week, attorneys for Melissa Bensinger said they settled her civil lawsuit against Hall and 495 Productions, which makes the MTV reality show Floribama Shore.

All parties agreed to keep the settlement details a secret.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Palm Bay Elementary parents petitioning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Palm Bay Elementary parents petitioning"

Jinks Middle School receives grant check for $20,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jinks Middle School receives grant check for $20,000"

Lawsuit settled between local woman and reality tv show company and cast member

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawsuit settled between local woman and reality tv show company and cast member"

Mosier's Farm holds Haunted Corn Maze

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mosier's Farm holds Haunted Corn Maze"

Bay District Schools look to community partners for mental health education instruction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay District Schools look to community partners for mental health education instruction"

Lacy molestation conviction

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lacy molestation conviction"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.