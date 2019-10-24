‘Floribama Shore’ civil lawsuit now settled

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A local woman has settled her lawsuit against the company that produces the reality show, “Floribama Shore,” and one of its stars.

Back in May of 2017, Melissa Bensinger sued Aimee Hall, a cast member on Floribama Shore, after Hall punched her in the face at Ms. Newby’s Lounge. The cast and crew were filming an episode of the show in the Thomas Drive Bar when the incident happened.

In September of 2018, Hall pled no contest to battery charges stemming from the incident. The judge sentenced her to six months probation and more than $4,000 in fines and restitution.

This week, attorneys for Melissa Bensinger said they settled her civil lawsuit against Hall and 495 Productions, which makes the MTV reality show Floribama Shore.

All parties agreed to keep the settlement details a secret.