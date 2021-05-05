Five people taken to the hospital following a car crash in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Authorities responded to a car accident on Wednesday night near the Highway 98 and Allison Avenue intersection.

According to the Bay County Fire Rescue, the accident involved three vehicles and required 5 people to be transported to the hospital. As a result of the accident, all traffic headed east towards Panama City is being diverted while authorities work to clean up the roadway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident, we will have more information as it becomes available.