Fish fry raises money for abused and homeless children

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —Tarpon Dock Seafood partnered with Anchorage Children’s Home to raise money for abused and homeless children in the community.

Friday, Tarpon Dock hosted a fish fry in the Panama City Mall parking lot for community members.

Anchorage Children’s Home Development Director Brooke Bullard said they were excited for the opportunity.

“We are super excited and super grateful to Tarpon Dock Seafood for giving us this opportunity to make some money for abused and homeless kids in our community,” said Bullard.

The fundraiser raised $15,000 and 100% of the proceeds went directly to Anchorage Children’s Home.