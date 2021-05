PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Multiple agencies are working to extinguish and contain a small woods fire off Front Beach Road Monday afternoon.

The fire is about two acres and in the woods behind Oasis Worship Center.

Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger with Bay County Fire Rescue said they responded to the fire around 2:30 p.m. He said it’s unknown what started the blaze.

Crews with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service were also on scene assisting.