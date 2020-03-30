Firefighters battle two wildfires in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) – Florida Forest Service and Bay County Fire Rescue are working to contain two wildfires on Timbercrest Road.

According to the Florida Forest Service, the ‘Timbercrest Road West’ fire is currently at 100 acres and is 60% contained. Multiple homes on the opposite side of Timbercrest Road are being protected by Bay County Fire Rescue.

The ‘Timbercrest Road East’ fire is 85 acres and is 75% contained. The Florida Forest Service has two tractors and a wildland brush truck establishing additional containment lines.

Officials are recommending residents be extremely cautious with any outdoor burning including campfires, and outdoor grilling. At this time, authorizations are not being issued for large pile burns and acreage or broadcast burns in Bay county as well as surrounding counties.