FEMA to help fund road improvements across Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Drivers will start to see more road work, as FEMA has approved the first of what county leaders say will be several road reconstruction projects around the area. The first of these projects will be a segment of County Line Road from Highway 231 extending west nearly 2 miles.

County leaders said on Tuesday that the roadway experienced heavy damage due to Hurricane Michael and the heavy machinery and equipment brought in for recovery efforts. Now, it will be reconstructed and repaved.

County Commission Chairman “Griff” Griffitts said fixing roads like County Line Road has been a long-time coming after the storm.

“Obviously Hurricane Michael damaged a lot of roads with the heavy equipment rolling around due to the debris hauling, County Line Road is the example that we use many, many times for being told over the next few years to repave those roads that were damaged because of the storm,” said Griffitts.

Many of the road construction projects were scheduled under Bay County’s half-cent surtax program, but because FEMA will be paying for the projects, county officials said that money can now be freed up to use for other things.