FEMA to fund more debris removal from Bay County properties

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County continues to pick up the pieces nearly two years after Hurricane Michael devastated the community; now, more properties will get the debris relief they need.

The Bay County commission said on Tuesday that FEMA has approved the request for 262 more properties to participate in the county’s Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) program.

The program was created to help people who couldn’t afford to remove excess storm debris and damaged structures from their properties.

FEMA initially approved 246 properties for the program; with the additional properties being added, county leaders say it’s uplifting to watch the area recover.

“Seeing it progress over these last couple of years has been delightful,” said Bay County commissioner Robert Carroll on Tuesday. “Going into the neighborhoods, people are back in their homes, they’re walking in the neighborhoods. We’ve got neighbors that just moved in their house in the past two weeks, so we’re glad to see those families return and get back to the normal life they had before.”

The total cost of all the PPDR services so far that FEMA will be reimbursing is around $3 million.