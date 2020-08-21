Federal subpoena demands records on school district contracts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Federal prosecutors investigating public corruption in Bay County are now setting their sites on several Bay District School contracts.

Last year, News 13 told you the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida served subpoenas to the school district.

On Friday, we learned that school officials received another subpoena dated July 20th, asking for a list of documents between school administrators and several local companies.

Assistant US Attorney Stephen Kunz demanded all documents and communications between the District and GAC Contractors, Baldwin Container Company, BCC Waste Solutions and Gulf Container, LLC.

The requests involve the Tommy Oliver stadium project and the Bay High STEM building and Fine Arts Center.

Prosecutors also demanded work GAC did related to Hurricane Michael and invoices from GAC, GAC co-owner Derwin White and any other GAC employee.

The subpoena also demands all communications between any Bay District School Board member, Superintendent Bill Husfelt, every district department head and Andrew Rowell, Steven Clements, Jason Tunnell, and any GAC employee.

News 13 learned of the subpoena after discovering an email sent Friday requesting information from staff members.

The US Attorneys Office will present the evidence to a grand jury as part of the on-going corruption case.

Earlier this week prosecutors indicted Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson and City Attorney Adam Albritton on fraud and corruption charges involving contracts for road work and Hurricane Michael clean-up funding.

During Wednesday’s news conference on those indictments, U.S. Attorney Lawrence Keefe promised there could be more in the future.