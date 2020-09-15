Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Fatal car crash shuts down portions of W Highway 388

Bay County
Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a bad car accident has shut down W Highway 388 between Highway 77 and Burnt Mill Creek Road in Panama City.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol website, this was a fatal crash.

It happened just before 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the road will remain closed until FHP can clear the scene.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area, and use Highway 79 to access Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Highway 20 and Highway 98 for East-West travel.

More updates can be found here as they become available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sally inches closer to the Gulf Coast

Domestic Violence calls and arrests on the rise in Bay County

City of Panama City adopts ordinace for nuisance abatement tax

City of Panama City passes fire assessment tax in a four to one vote

More Local News

Golf Pass

Click here to purchase the 20202 Golf Pass
Click Here to buy the