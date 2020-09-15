Fatal car crash shuts down portions of W Highway 388

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said a bad car accident has shut down W Highway 388 between Highway 77 and Burnt Mill Creek Road in Panama City.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol website, this was a fatal crash.

It happened just before 7:30 Tuesday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the road will remain closed until FHP can clear the scene.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area, and use Highway 79 to access Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and Highway 20 and Highway 98 for East-West travel.

More updates can be found here as they become available.