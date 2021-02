BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 41-year-old Panama City man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 2301 near Shamrock Street around 12:30 a.m.

Troopers said the man was walking in the middle of the northbound lane when he was struck by a sedan.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.