Families of retirement home residents host drive-by parade

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — With restrictions still in place for many retirement communities, families are still looking to put a smile on their loved ones’ faces.

Residents at the Summers Landing Retirement center were surprised this morning by a drive though parade. It was made up of family members and first responders.

“I wanted everybody to know I really enjoyed it. Just being out with the weather being so nice,” said Resident, Irma Shirah.

“I thought it was cute. I liked it. I saw my daughter, they were all in the pickup truck. It’s good to see them,” said Resident, Doris Peterson.

In total there were nearly 100 cars driving by making this a special day for residents of the retirement home.