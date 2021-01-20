Families displaced after duplex damaged in fire

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – Two families are being assisted by the American Red Cross after a fire breaks out at duplex on Ivy Road.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Callaway firefighters said they arrived to see flames and heavy smoke coming from one of the units in the duplex.

They said the unit where the fire broke out is a total loss and the unit next door was damaged.

Nobody was injured and firefighters said both families who reside in each unit were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters also said they believe the fire started on the stove in the kitchen.