Entire City of Callaway under precautionary boil water notice

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) — The City of Callaway is under a precautionary boil water notice after a water main break was accidentally broken by subcontractors cleaning debris.

According to the city’s website, the water main feeds the whole city and as a precaution, they’re advising all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of 1 minute is sufficient.

The notice will be in effect until a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.

If you have any questions, you can call Public Works at (850) 871-1033.