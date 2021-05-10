Emergency services officials give tips on how to prepare for hurricane season

Bay County

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — We are just a few weeks away from the start of hurricane season, which means it’s time to start thinking about how you can prepare. 

Emergency officials say if you plan on staying during a storm make sure you have enough supplies to last you seven days. 

Some things to put inside those prep kits are lots of water, non-perishable foods, batteries, and flashlights. 

Disaster supplies will be sold without sales tax from May 28 through June 3. This includes generators under 750 dollars, coolers, batteries, weather radios and more.

If you plan to evacuate make sure you know the best route to take.

Bay County Emergency Services Chief Brad Monroe said it is always best to look into this in advance. 

“We recommend that you make plans way ahead of time and go to the Ready.Gov website and develop a plan for your family,” Monroe said. “Contact relatives and friends at least 200 miles away.”

There are many other steps to take besides just putting together your basic prep kits.

Before evacuating make sure your house is secured, nailing down any outdoor furniture that could possibly blow away.

Monroe also said the storm could damage things inside your home, so be sure to protect anything valuable.  

“What I would recommend is you have a safe that you can put your birth certificates, family documents, that kind of stuff,” Monroe said. “Things that are important to you.” 

He said it is never too early to start planning. There are many ways to stay up to date on the latest information during a storm. 

Monroe recommends signing up for the AlertBay emergency notification system. You can do this by going to their website. 

