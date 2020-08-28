ECP to hold master plan public meeting

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport continues to grow ten years after it was established, as the Airport Board was updated on the airport’s master plan at Wednesday morning’s meeting.

That plan has been in the works for years and continues to be worked on by consultants.

It outlines the airport’s growth over the next ten years and beyond, concerning facilities, traffic, building plans and more.

The board will be holding a public meeting to discuss this plan with residents and passengers sometime in September to get their feedback on what they would like to see as the airport continues to grow.

“It’s a very exciting time for us,” said Glen McDonald, the chairman of the Airport Board. “We’ve grown dramatically over the first decade of our airport and we want to position ourselves to grow for the future, and the next ten years, so planning for the next decade and looking at economic development is what we’re focusing on.”

The date for that September public meeting has not yet been set, but information will be released as soon as it is announced.