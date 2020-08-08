Early Voting opens for Bay County voters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Voting during the pandemic is something that election officials have tried to make easy for voters whether it be from home or from the multiple voting sites available.

Supervisor of Elections for Bay County, Mark Andersen shared while the beginning of early voting kicks off Saturday the time to request a mail in ballot is coming to a close.

“Today (Saturday) at 5 pm is the last time that you can request a vote by mail ballot for the primary election. That’s for the primary election only. Any request after that will be going to the general election which we have not reached the cut off for yet. But we have reached the cut off for the primary at 5 o’clock today (Saturday),” said Supervisor of Elections, Mark Andersen.

There are over a dozen voting sites all over the county to choose from.

“It is the first day for super voting sites to be open, it’ll be open through election day. You can go to any of the sites that are open, we’re open 12 hours a day, so if you’re not taking the opportunity to go to one and vote today then you have 10 more days after today, but then it will end on the 18th,” said Andersen.

Andersen as well as local voters hitting the polls want to remind the community about the importance of making your vote count.

“Don’t matter what day it is or how they feel. Get out there and do it. My wife has terminal cancer and she’s out here boating, come on guys let’s do it, let’s make a change and make a difference,” said Voter, William Mcnamara.

“Obviously the people that I’ve voted already today know it’s important. Everyone should realize that every vote is important, we’ve gone through so many recounts in florida. If you live in florida and don’t think that your vote counts, then you’re obviously somebody that’s not voting,” said Andersen.

Mcnamara said it only takes around 10 minutes in total.

“It’s so important to get that vote in, sometimes it’s just a matter of a few people it makes a difference in a vote,” said Mcnamara.

For a full list of all the poll locations you can find that below:

7 SUPER VOTING SITES

Saturday, August 8th – Sunday, August 16th

Voting Hours 7:00am – 7:00pm

. Site 1 Lyndell Conference Center, 423 Lyndell Lane, PCB

. Site 2 Frank Nelson Bldg., 4201 W. 22nd Street, PC

. Site 3 Robert’s Hall 831 Florida, Ave, Lynn Haven

. Site 4 Palo Alto Church of Christ, 3119 N. Hwy 231, PC

. Site 5 Parkway Presbyterian Church, 505 S. Tyndall Pkwy, Callaway

. Site 6 Supervisor of Elections Office, 830 W. 11th Street, PC

. Site 7 Glenwood Community Center, 722 E. 9th Court, PC

13 SUPER VOTING SITES

Monday, August 17th – Tuesday, August 18th

Voting Hours 7:00am – 7:00pm

. Sites 1-7 (Addresses are listed above)

. Site 8 LaQuinta Inn, 7115 Coastal Palms Blvd, PCB

. Site 9 Woodstock Church, 17495 Panama City Beach Pkwy, PCB

. Site 10 Sand Hills Fire Station, 13010 Hwy 77, Southport

. Site 11 Youngstown Fire Station, 11771 Hwy 231, Youngstown

. Site 12 Fountain Fire Station, 17822 Center Dr, Fountain

. Site 13 First Baptist of Mexico Beach, 823 N 15th St, Mexico Beach